‘Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham’ from ‘Thammudu’ stands out as a soul-stirring melody

Actor Nithiin is currently working on an exciting new film titled "Thammudu," under the direction of blockbuster filmmaker Sriram Venu, known for hits like MCA and Vakeel Saab. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated considerable buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.

With the theatrical release set for July 4th, the makers are ramping up promotions. Recently, they dropped a high-energy teaser that received a fantastic response. Now, building on that momentum, the team has launched the film’s first single, titled “Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham”, at a special event today.

The song stands out as a soul-stirring melody, with lyrics by Simhachalam Mannela and music composed by the talented Ajaneesh Loknath. The track captures deep emotions, enriched by the heartfelt vocals of Anurag Kulkarni and Akshita Pola.

Visually, the song showcases a heartwarming sequence where Nithiin lovingly sings to his on-screen niece, played by child artist Sriram Deetya. The song delivers an inspiring message about facing life’s challenges with courage, with Nithiin’s gentle dance moves and Deetya’s innocent expressions adding a captivating charm.

The film also features Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Temper Vamsi in pivotal roles. Backed by ace producers Dil Raju and Shirish, Thammudu promises to be a perfect blend of emotion, music, and family-centric storytelling.