Bichagadu 2 Delivers Impressive Box Office Numbers

Last weekend, two films competed at the box office. "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," starring Santosh Sobhan and Malavika Nair, was released on May 18th, while "Bichagadu 2," featuring Vijay Antony, hit the screens a day later.

Interestingly, "Bichagadu 2" emerged as the box office winner, benefitting from its strong brand value and resulting in a solid opening day. The film managed to recover more than half of its investment on the first day, although collections dipped on the second day. However, Sunday witnessed good numbers, contributing to a strong opening weekend for "Bichagadu 2," directed by Vijay Antony himself.

On the other hand, "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," produced by Swapna Cinema and directed by Nandini Reddy, struggled to attract audiences and failed to show significant growth. However, it performed well in the United States. The film garnered $150k (approximately Rs 1.20 crore gross) at the US box office, which is a commendable achievement considering its range.

Please note that the information provided is based on the given context and may not reflect real-world events.