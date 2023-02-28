Bichagadu 2: The Highly Anticipated Sequel Confirms Its Release Date

Actor and director Vijay Antony, who rose to super stardom with the blockbuster hit "Bichagadu" in 2006, is all set to entertain audiences once again with its highly anticipated sequel, "Bichagadu 2" (known as "Pichaikkaran 2" in Tamil). The film stars Kavya Thapar as the female lead.

The makers of the film have announced that "Bichagadu 2" will be released worldwide in theaters on April 14, 2023, which means it will clash with Samantha's "Shaakuntalam" at the box office. While "Shaakuntalam" has already generated massive buzz due to its genre, Vijay Antony's film is also expected to be a tough competitor.

The first installment of "Bichagadu" created a sensation in the Telugu states by surpassing the collections of the Tamil version, and now the sequel is anticipated to receive a similar hype in both Telugu and Tamil markets, as sequels are currently popular with audiences.

Directed by Vijay Antony himself, the sequel features Hareesh Peradi in a key role, with the actor also composing the music for the movie. The film is produced under Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner by the actor's wife, Fathima Vijay.