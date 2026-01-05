Big B reflects on KBC end-of-season lull, says days feel ‘too long’ without work

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on the lull that follows the end of a season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, admitting that days without work begin to feel unusually long and draining.

Taking to his blog on Tumblr, the actor shared his thoughts on adjusting to life after the quiz show wraps up. “Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work ..(sic),” he wrote, suggesting that the absence of a daily routine leaves him restless.

The legendary actor further described the feeling of having no work as mentally and physically exhausting. “No work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland… Stuck in it .. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move (sic),” he added, offering a rare glimpse into how deeply discipline and work ethic define his life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the global franchise Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The show first aired in 2000 and has since become one of Indian television’s most iconic programmes. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted the quiz show for nearly its entire run, with the exception of its third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The format of the show involves contestants answering multiple-choice questions, each with four possible options. Participants can use lifelines if they are uncertain about an answer. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television and is also streamed on Sony LIV.

Recently, the actor was also seen speaking about his long-time make-up artiste Deepak Sawant and his unwavering dedication on the quiz-based reality show. Praising his commitment, Bachchan said, “This is Deepak Sawant. He has been working with me for 50 years. And let me tell you one more thing. In 50 years, I have worked in at least 200 films. There was not a single day when he was not with me. Absolutely duty-bound. He will come on time, no matter what happens. Whether you are sick or whatever. Not a single day in 50 years when he is not with us. And there is a serious problem in saying one more thing, but let me say it”.

He further highlighted Sawant’s professionalism even in the face of personal loss. “Three days ago, Deepak Sawant's brother died. And despite that, he has come to work. He did not have anyone to tell him to work today. This is integrity. This is commitment”.