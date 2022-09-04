  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Big B-starrer 'Goodbye' first poster is all about father-daughter bond

Big B-starrer ‘Goodbye’ first poster is all about father-daughter bond
x

Big B-starrer ‘Goodbye’ first poster is all about father-daughter bond

Highlights

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday treated his fans with a heartwarming first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Goodbye', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday treated his fans with a heartwarming first glimpse of his upcoming film 'Goodbye', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Amitabh took to Twitter, where he dropped the poster. In the image, the cine icon can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to the global star.

The first poster from the film showcases Bachchan and Rashmika in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. 'GoodBye' is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X