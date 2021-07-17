Big Boss fame Pritam Singh to host Mrs India Queen

Actor, anchor and Big Boss formercontestant Pritam Singh is ready to host the finale of "Mrs India Queen 2021- Pehchaan Meri" which is set to happen in Goa on 3rd October. TV actress Mansi Srivastava who will be seen in "Kundali Bhagya" is the brand ambassador of the show. Keith Sequeria and Malaika Arora will be the Judges of the pageant presented by SR Queen Media.

Big Boss former contestant Pritam is thrilled to be the host and feels it's like a comeback quoted, "I feel women are doing so much in their life for themselves and for everyone. Even if I do my bit towards women empowerment it's a very small contribution in comparison to the kind of change they are bringing. My first show on radio was related to women and dedicated to women. So it's almost a comeback for me, because I started my first show with Bhabhi's. So behind every successful man there's a women as they are our backbone. So it feels like home coming."

Mansi Srivastava of Sasural Simar Ka fame shares her joy if being the part stating, "Proud to be part of a beauty pageant named 'Mrs India Queen' that is all set to give pehchan to every woman who is looking for a right platform to establish their identity under guidance of a beautiful soul Shweta Roy. I can't control my excitement for finale event to be held in Goa.

Dr Apratim Goel, celebrity dermatologist on being a part of this venture says, "I'm a dermatologist practicing since 20 years and the age group of these women are dealing with a lot of skin issues which they have ignored. My idea to join with them is that everybody deserves to have a healthy and beautiful skin. I feel their concept is very significant as a married women is hardly concerned about herself and thus takes a backseat. Therefore, my motive is that every age group should feel confident in their own. And I'm looking forward to this and it's the time to empower them."