Big Win: RRR Bags The Most Prestigious 'Oscars 2023 Award' For 'Naatu Naatu' Song In The Best Original Song' Category…

It's a big big moment for all the Indians… As expected our "Naatu Naatu…" song created history and won the prestigious Oscars 2023 award and made us proud! What a moment it was… It is no less than any dream come true for all the RRR team members. Especially MM Keeravani and Chandrabose, they put their full efforts in making the song turn into a blockbuster one!

Along with announcing the winner, they also wrote, "'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95".

Well, music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose graced the stage to receive the prestigious award… MM Keeravani also won the hearts with his amazing speech… "Thank you Academy, I grew up listening to carpenters and here I am with the Oscars… "There was only one wish on mind… RRR has to won, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world." Thank you Karthikeya, Love you all… Namaste…".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, OPlivia, Ray Stevenson, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

A big congratulations to the RRR team for making it and bagging 'The Academy' award for the night…