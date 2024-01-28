‘Bigg Boss 17’: Anurag Dobhal reveals why he's not attending the finale

Former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant and Yotuber Anurag Dobhal has revealed the reason for skipping the much-awaited ‘Bigg Boss 17’. He said it is due to “self respect”.

In a cryptic post on Instagram, Anurag shared: “Atma samman ke liye main uski jhoothi tareef nahi kar sakta.. For those who are asking I said no to attend Bigg Boss finale. #brosenaontop #biggboss17.”

The message is not clear if its directed to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan or the Top 5 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

During his stint in the show, Anurag had claimed that Salman and the makers constantly brought the topic of his fans ‘Bro Sena’ and made him do the Walk Of Shame in the activity area. He even spoke about how he was targeted.

Anurag was then eliminated by the housemates.