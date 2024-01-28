Live
- Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton
- Congress party will soon present positive NYAY agenda with 5 pillars
- Cricket fans complains of poor arrangements at Uppal Stadium
- ISRL - India’s first dirt track racing series kicks off on Sunday at Pune
- 'Silent voters' will be our strength in LS polls: AISF legislator Siddique
- PKL 10: Haryana Steelers aim to secure playoffs spot, gear up for Bengal Warriors challenge
- PGA Tour: Third top-15 finish for consistent Akshay Bhatia
- Chandigarh to host first national Pythian Games in Sep
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Family members of Top 5 to enter house one final time to bless them
- Rana Daggubati launches ‘Devas’
Just In
'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty to be seen performing on 'Oh Oh Jane Jana'
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty will be seen dancing on the popular 1998 track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana’ on the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ grand finale stage.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty will be seen dancing on the popular 1998 track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jana’ on the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ grand finale stage.
Suniel will be coming to promote his upcoming show ‘Dance Deewane’ alongside his fellow judge Madhuri Dixit Nene.
The two actors will be seen doing the hookstep of the track 'Oh Oh Jane Jana’ from the film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya' starring Salman, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan.
The ‘Dabangg’ star will also recreate the iconic moment from the film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun?...’ with the actress, who is known for her twinkle toes.
The show will finally commence on Sunday having the winner from its Top 5 – Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.
The grand finale also have former contestant such as Vicky Jain Sonali Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil and Aishwarya Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Ayesha Khan Tehelka, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole and Samarth Jurel.