Live
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
- Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
Just In
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain on Neil & Aishwarya's hit list in nomination task
Mumbai: It seems TV couple Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have made it a point to make it clear to co-housemate Vicky Jain that they...
Mumbai: It seems TV couple Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have made it a point to make it clear to co-housemate Vicky Jain that they don’t like him.
A day after an ugly spat between the three over Vicky making “wife jokes” and laughing over Neil and Aishwarya’s relationship, the nomination day added fuel to fire.
In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the clip showed that Vicky is now in the hit list of Aishwarya and Neil.
The clip begins with Neil and Aishwarya saying that they are nominating Vicky.
Vicky returns the favour by taking Aishwarya’s name.
The actress is then seen saying: “Shuruat apne ki thi Vicky bhaiya. Dushmani nibhaungi main.”
Then the three are seen again engaging in a war of words amid the nomination task.
However, it was not revealed who has made it to the list of nominations for this week.