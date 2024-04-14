‘Bigg Boss 7’ contestant Gautham Krishna takes center stage in ‘Solo Boy’

In a significant step towards his acting career, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Gautham Krishna steps into the limelight as the lead in the upcoming film "Solo Boy." Produced under the banner of Seven Hills Productions and helmed by director P. Naveen Kumar, the movie promises to be a captivating journey into the life of its protagonist.

Recently, the movie's first look poster was unveiled, setting the stage for a wave of anticipation among fans. Adding to the excitement, a grand birthday celebration was organized for Gautham Krishna, marking the occasion with fervor and camaraderie.

The event saw the participation of several key members of the movie's cast and crew, including Hero Gautham Krishna himself, his father, Hero Manoj, producer Seven Hills Satish Kumar, director Naveen Kumar, actress Anita Chaudhary, comedian Bhadram, and Ping Pong (Surya).

Expressing her gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support, Anita Chaudhary, who plays Gautham's mother in the film, extended warm birthday wishes to the budding star. She praised Gautham's compassionate nature and commended the passion with which Seven Hills Satish Kumar produced the movie, highlighting the exceptional camera work by DOP Trilok and the overall feel of the film.

Director P. Naveen Kumar, in turn, expressed his gratitude to producer Seven Hills Satish for the opportunity and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Gautham. He emphasized the importance of delivering a good film, praising the performances of the cast and crew and expressing his sincere hope for the movie's success.

DOP Trilok echoed similar sentiments, wishing Gautham a happy birthday and expressing his gratitude to the producer and director for the opportunity to work on the film.

Producer Seven Hills Satish Kumar, acknowledging the support of the media and audience, emphasized the significance of delivering quality content irrespective of the scale of the project. He thanked the entire cast and crew for their dedication and singled out Gautham Krishna for his unwavering support and commitment.

In his address, Hero Gautham Krishna expressed his gratitude for the birthday celebration organized by the movie team. He praised the collaborative efforts that went into the making of the film and thanked his co-stars Anita Chaudhary and Posani Krishna Murali for their contributions. Gautham extended his heartfelt thanks to his supporters and promised to deliver a teaser, trailer, and songs soon, urging the audience to support the film and make it a success.

With the stage set and anticipation running high, "Solo Boy" promises to be a cinematic journey filled with emotion, camaraderie, and entertainment, marking a significant milestone in Gautham Krishna's budding acting career.