‘Bigg Boss’ fame Gautham Krishna gears up for his film ‘Solo Boy’

Gautham Krishna, who rose to fame through the reality show Bigg Boss, is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming romantic entertainer Solo Boy. The film, directed by P. Naveen Kumar, is being bankrolled by Seven Hills Satish Kumar under the Seven Hills Productions banner. Starring opposite Gautham are Shweta Awasthi and Ramya Pasupuleti in the lead female roles.

Solo Boy promises a refreshing romantic tale with a youthful vibe, aimed squarely at today’s audience. The film also features a strong supporting cast including Posani Krishna Murali, Anita Chaudhary, Arun Kumar, RK Mama, Shafi, and Dr. Bhadram in pivotal roles, adding depth and variety to the narrative.

Buzz around the film has already begun, thanks to the release of its first look poster and songs. The recently unveiled poster featuring Gautham and Ramya Pasupuleti in a breezy college setting has particularly resonated with the youth, raising anticipation for its release.

Following the positive reception to his performance in Aakash Veedhullo, Gautham Krishna is keen to continue his successful streak with Solo Boy. With its romantic charm, vibrant storyline, and engaging soundtrack, the film is poised to appeal to young audiences across the board.