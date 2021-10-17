Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 42 Highlights

The episode started with Nagarjuna's beautiful entry with 'Butta Bomma' song. On Friday, Anne is seen encouraging Swetha who is in the jail. Bigg Boss announces that Swetha can come out of the jail. Swetha and Ravi had a long discussion about whose idea was it to damage Bigg Boss property. Shannu and Swetha had a discussion about Anne and Siri's fight during the task.

Bigg Boss gives South India shopping mall fashion task and the housemates have to flaunt the costumes given to them and do ramp walk. After the ramp walk task, Nagarjuna greeted the audience and congratulated Viswa for becoming the captain again. Nagarjuna reprimanded Lobo to follow the rules. Nag also scolded Siri for overreacting to things and she should only take positive things from others.

Nagarjuna also said to Anne that she could have talked to Siri instead of firing on her and promising on her kid. Nagarjuna lashed out on Sreeram for making actors statement. Nagarjuna talked about why Swetha didn't think of the rules before tearing the teddy. Nag also talked to Kajal for getting disqualified. Nag also appreciated Sunny for giving fun to the housemates. Nagarjuna said he is happy to see Shannu not getting influenced.

Nagarjuna talked to Ravi and the latter said that he didn't know that Swetha took the cushions and he didn't find any similarity. Nagarjuna asks Kajal and Siri to check the cotton and both says that there is so much difference. All the housemates blamed that Ravi is in wrong. Nagarjuna calls the housemates one by one to pick the housemates who is unfit to be in the house. Maanas goes first and picks Sreeram.

Sunny says it is Priya. Kajal also says it is Priya. Anne picks Lobo. Sreeram says it is Ravi. Priya picked Kajal. Priyanka said it is Kajal. Jessie picked Ravi. Siri says it is Lobo. Shannu also picked Lobo. Ravi says it is Kajal and Viswa picked Priya. Lobo says it is Priya. Nagarjuna says that both Lobo and Priya got a tie and the housemates should pick either one of their sides. Most of the housemates took Priya's side and Nag said that Lobo is eliminated.

Viswa and some other housemates became emotional. Lobo talks to all the housemates after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna reveals the twist that only audience have the right to evict a housemate and Lobo is not eliminated. Nagarjuna asks Lobo to go into the secret room. Lobo thanked everyone and goes into the secret room.