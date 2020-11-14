Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: No laughing task in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The fourth season of Bigg Boss is currently going on and Bigg Boss came up with an interesting task. Bigg Bos has imposed a ban on laughing in the Bigg Boss house.

On this note, Bigg Boss announced that the housemates should control their laugh and should not laugh. With each buzzer, a housemate should stand and try to make the housemates laugh. Lasya tried to make them laugh first. Ariyana also tried to make them laugh followed by Avinash, Mehboob by wearing a costume, and Abhijeet. Bigg Boss asked Sohel about 'Panchayati' and 'Katha' but Sohel controlled his task. Bigg Boss also made fun of Avinash's Telugu. Bigg Boss announced that all the housemates laughed and failed in the task but he will send the gifts as they have entertained enough.

Bigg Boss sent gifts to all the housemates and even played an audio file of Junnu which made Lasya emotional. The task was fun to watch and the housemates also became happy.