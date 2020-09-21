Corona Impact? Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Gets Highest TRPs

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 TRP ratings: When a leading Telugu entertainment channel announced that it was planning to recreate the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss in the local language, people were not so sure the concept would appeal to the conservative small screen viewers who are so used to daily soaps. However, when the TV channel announced that Telugu actor Jr NTR will be hosting the first season of Telugu Bigg Boss show, fans went crazy. As expected Telugu Bigg Boss Season 1 garnered record TRP ratings.

Then it was the turn of Natural Star Nani to continue the momentum. Even though there was initial resistance among Bigg Boss Telugu viewers to accept Nani as the TV reality game show host after watching an actor like NTR, Nanu eventually won their hearts and continued to get some decent TRPs for the show.

Then it was the turn of Akkineni Nagarjuna who turned TV host for Telugu Bigg Boss season 3. Even though he is a familiar face on not just the big screen but also the small screen as the host of Meelo yevaru Koteeswarudu (Telugu version of KBC which is hosted by none other than Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan), the TV reality show was way different from that as Nag had to do the tough job of policing. However, the show organisers were so happy with Nag that they signed him up again for the latest season of Telugu Bigg Boss 4 too.

Now, it appears people have taken a liking to Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host of Telugu Bigg Boss. The latest buzz which has created a storm on social media is that Telugu Bigg Boss Season 4 has got record TRPs in a short span of time. With a television rating point of 18.5, Telugu Bigg Boss 4 is said to be the highest rated show among all the seasons.



As per a report, 40pc of Hyderabad population is said to have watched the Bigg Boss season 4 premiere episode hosted by King Nagarjuna. And in the city, the TRP is said to have hit a whopping 20. The viewership of the premiere episode is said to be 20pc more than the previous seasons.



Jr NTR's first season received a TRP of 14.13 while Nani's episode had earned 15.05 TRPs while Nag's premiere episode earned the highest and touched 20 points.



Observers say that the highest TRPs recorded for Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could be because of the COVID impact.

