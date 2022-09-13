Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Promo: Faima Counters to Revanth

As per the latest Promo From Bigg boss telugu, during the captaincy task that Bigg Boss set, the housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 engaged in disagreements. After Bigg Boss gave the housemates the responsibility of taking care of the infants (dolls), the housemates had fun. But, after Bigg Boss requested the task's final competitors to play the "sacks and symbols" game to earn this week's captaincy, the tension in the Bigg Boss house increased.

Sacks and symbols games were played by Geethu, Revanth, Chanti, Faima, and Arohi Rao. Chanti appeared to have accomplished the objective as he rang the bell. Revanth made a humorous wish for Chanti. Housemate Abinaya Sri claimed that Faima is the task's game-changer, and Revanth criticized Faima. Famous Faima's response to Revanth's remarks is currently trending on social media and raising the temperature in the home.