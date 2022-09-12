Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Week 2 Nominated Contestants List

We are all aware of the craze that BBTS has gained among Telugu viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna, has been able to generate interest on social media with its drama-filled episode. Even though the show's TRPs haven't been great, it has nevertheless been able to draw viewers in. There was no eviction last night in the Bigg Boss house, for those who are just now getting into the story. Since it was the first week of the show, all the nominees were kept in the running.

As per the official sources, the nomination process for Bigg Boss Telugu shall happen on Monday as per typical and every season. Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sree, Geetu Royal, and Faima are the contestants who have been nominated for elimination this week. The sources say that these five competitors are expected to receive nominations in tonight's episode.

Are you excited to know which of these five candidates will be out of the house? If yes, you should wait for some time today to know the elimination list. Meantime, it's time to do some guesswork until the official announcement comes.