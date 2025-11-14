‘Biker’ shifts gears with chartbuster song ‘Pretty Baby’

Sharwanand, popularly known as Sharwa, is gearing up to captivate audiences as a motorcycle racer in his upcoming film Biker. Starring Malavika Nair as the female lead, the film is directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by UV Creations. The movie has already sparked excitement with its striking first look and “First Lap” glimpses.

Kick-starting the musical promotions, the makers released the energetic video song “Pretty Baby”, which has quickly turned into a chartbuster. Composed by Ghibran, the track stands out with its upbeat rhythm and foot-tapping composition. Ghibran, Yazin Nizar, and Sublashini deliver powerful vocals, while Krishnakanth’s catchy lyrics add to the song’s replay value.

The video showcases Sharwa and Malavika’s impressive on-screen chemistry, with Sharwa particularly grabbing attention through his stylish and effortless dance moves. Fans are already calling it one of his most vibrant performances in recent times.

Set against the backdrop of the 1990s and 2000s, Biker is described as an emotional, multi-generational family drama intertwined with high-adrenaline racing sequences. The story follows three generations united by passion, ambition, and deep-rooted family bonds.

The film boasts strong technical work from cinematographer J. Yuvraj and editor Anil Kumar P., with Rajeevan overseeing production design. Biker is slated for a theatrical release on December 6.