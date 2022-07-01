Bill Gates Stars Following Tollywood’s Ace Actor Mahesh Babu On Twitter And Said That It Was Great Meeting Them

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu is on a vacation along with his children and wife Namrata. They are all enjoying, exploring various picturesque and nature's best places. They also met businessman Bill Gates in New York and also shared a pic with him on social media. Off late, Bill Gates also started following Mahesh Babu and dropped a pic with Mahesh on his Twitter and Instagram pages.



Bill Gates

















In this image Bill Gates is seen smiling along with Mahesh and Namrata and captioned the image jotting down, "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata and tagged Mahesh Babu too".

He also replied to Mahesh Babu's tweet and wrote, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!"

Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you'll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata! https://t.co/qBykgcXDS6 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 30, 2022

On 29th June, 2022 Mahesh Babu shared the image with Bill Gates on his Instagram page and stated that he had the great pleasure of m

Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!! pic.twitter.com/3FN2y7bIoc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 29, 2022

He wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!!"

Off late, Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's movie but official announcement is yet to be made.

At present, he is enjoying the vacation with his family while Namrata and Sitara are dropping their holiday pics on their Instagram pages and treating their fans.