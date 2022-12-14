Actor Satyadev Kancharana Biography: Age, Wife, Films

Satyadev Kancharana real name is Kancharana Vaani Venkata Satya dev. He is born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in a Telugu family, which includes his parents only. Satyadev was born on 4th July 1989, and his age is 33 years. His height is 5 feet 7 inches, and his weight is 70 kg. The eye color is black, and the hair color is also black.

Satyadev Kancharana Married Deepika in the year 2020. He is an Indian actor known for Telugu movies and web series. He has also worked in the Bollywood industry and acted in a few Hindi movies like Thugs of Hindostan.

Schooling:

Satyadev Kancharana has been bright in their studies from the beginning. He completed his schooling at SFS school and later at Nalanda talent school. He is a b.tech graduate from MVGR College of engineering. He is very intellectual and good at his education.

Family:

Satyadev Kancharana is born in a Telugu family, including his parents. He is the only child of his parents and is greatly loved by them.

Married Life:

Satyadev Kancharana was Married in the year 2020. His wife's name is Deepika. They got together at a Grand wedding and are a cute couple forever.

Movies and Career:

Satyadev Kancharana is well known for the Telugu movies and web series he worked for. Before he came into movies, he had been doing well in the modeling circuit. With appreciation and recognition from Telugu and Bollywood fans now, he is working on multiple web series.

His first debut movie is Mr perfect, in which he played a small role in 2011. Later he acted in Atharintiki Daaredi, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Mukunda. He got famous in the Jyothi Lakshmi movie along with charming for his role in 2015.

His Bollywood debut was 'The Ghazi attack,' and he later worked in 'Thugs of Hindostan' along with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Later he went on to do excellent films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and 47 days movies which were career-changing and got a positive response from the audience. He also acted in the ismart Shankar movie.

'Bluffmaster,' the music video he acted is also a big hit. He continues to show his acting skills in movies like Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, which was released on 31st July 2020 on Netflix. He has also acted in the movie Godfather.' Satyadev Kancharana's debut web series is 'Gods of Dharmapuri' which was released in Zee 5 in 2019. His biggest hit in the web series is the 'locked' web series which was released in aha in 2020 for his role as Anand Chakravarthy.

Satyadev Kancharana is an amazing actor with versatile acting skills. He acted in many Telugu and Hindi movies, where he got a lot of appreciation for his roles and acting skills. He is appreciated for the hard work he does for every movie. He is one such actor who believes in the rules, not big and high-budget movies. This is why he also started to act in web series, for which he got a lot more appreciation and fame.