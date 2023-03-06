Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Biography: Age, Career, Family, Husband, Children, Net Worth, Occupation

Sneha Reddy Biography:

Sneha Reddy was born on September 29, 1985, and is currently 37 years old as of 2022. She was raised in a middle-class family in Hyderabad, India and holds Indian nationality. Sneha follows the Hinduism religion.

Sneha Reddy Career:

Sneha Reddy attended Oakridge International School in Hyderabad for her early schooling. She then went to the USA to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. Later, she also completed her Master's degree in Computer Science in the USA.

Upon returning to Hyderabad, Sneha joined her father's business and served as the Director of the Academic and Placement Cell at the Scient Institute of Technology. Additionally, she worked as the Chief Editor for the college magazine "SPECTRUM".





Sneha Reddy Family, Husband, Children:

Sneha Reddy's parents are Kavita Reddy and Kancharla Chandrasekhar. Her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is a businessman and the Chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology (SIT).

She has a sister named Nagu Reddy.

Sneha Reddy is married to the superstar Allu Arjun and their first meeting was at a mutual friend's wedding. Allu was smitten by Sneha at first sight and proposed to her for marriage. Sneha accepted his proposal and they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on March 6, 2011.

The couple has two children, a son named Allu Ayaan and a daughter named Arha Allu. They celebrated their wedding with a grand ceremony.





Facts About Allu Sneha Reddy:

Sneha Reddy has shared in interviews that her hobbies include shopping, singing, and listening to music during her free time.

She has Allu Arjun's name tattooed on her left hand's ring finger.

Sneha follows a non-vegetarian diet.

Her favorite travel destinations are London and Mauritius, and she enjoys going on trips with friends and family.

Sneha also likes to indulge in Indian fast foods such as Pani Puri, Pizza, and South Indian dishes.





Sneha Reddy Net Worth:

Sneha Reddy, also known as Allu Sneha Reddy, is an Indian actress and model. As of 2022, her net worth is estimated to be $5 million. She gained fame as the wife of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun and is considered one of the most popular better halves of Telugu superstars.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Sneha worked as an engineer. However, after her marriage to Allu Arjun, she became a well-known celebrity in the industry.

