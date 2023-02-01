Dil Raju Biography: Age, Family, Movies, Images
Vijayendra Prasad Vadlapati, also known as Dil Raju, is an Indian film producer, distributor and theater owner. He was born on December 20, 1971, in Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Dil Raju started his career in the film industry as a film distributor. In 2002, he established Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), a film production and distribution company. SVC has produced and distributed several successful Telugu films, such as "Bommarillu" (2006), "Arya" (2004), "Parugu" (2008), "Brindavanam" (2010), and "Yevadu" (2014).
and also he produced by F3, Thank you, Varisu
In addition to film production, Dil Raju is also a theater owner, with a chain of multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has been instrumental in popularizing multiplex culture in the Telugu states.
Dil Raju has been honored several times for his contributions to the Indian film industry. In 2008, he received the "Producer of the Year" award at the Santosham Film Awards. In 2009, he received the "Best Film Producer" award at the SIIMA Awards.
Aside from his professional achievements, Dil Raju is known for his philanthropic activities. He has been actively involved in several social and cultural organizations and has contributed to the development of education and sports in the Andhra Pradesh region.
Dil Raju's contribution to the Indian film industry and his philanthropic efforts have earned him a reputation as one of the leading figures in the Telugu film industry. He continues to produce and distribute successful films, and his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations remains one of the top film production and distribution companies in India.
In conclusion, Dil Raju is a prominent film producer, distributor and theater owner in India. He has contributed to the growth of the Indian film industry and has been honored several times for his achievements. He is also known for his philanthropic activities and continues to play a major role in the Telugu film industry.
List of Producer Dil Raju Movies:
Dil
Arya
Bhadra
Bommarillu
Munna
Parugu
Kotha Bangaru Lokam
Josh
Rama Rama Krishna Krishna
Brindavanam
Mr. Perfect
Oh My Friend
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
Ramayya Vasthavayya
Yevadu
Kerintha
Subramanyam For Sale
Krishnashtami
Supreme
Shatamanam Bhavati
Nenu Local
Duvvada Jagannadham
Fidaa
Vellipomakey
Raja The Great
Middle Class Abbayi
Lover
Srinivasa Kalyanam
Hello Guru Prema Kosame
F2: Fun and Frustration
Iddari Lokam Okate
Jaanu
V
Vakeel Saab
Shaadi Mubarak
Rowdy Boys
F3: Fun and Frustration
Thank You
Varisu
RC15