Dil Raju Biography: Age, Family, Movies, Images

Vijayendra Prasad Vadlapati, also known as Dil Raju, is an Indian film producer, distributor and theater owner. He was born on December 20, 1971, in Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh, India.





Dil Raju started his career in the film industry as a film distributor. In 2002, he established Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), a film production and distribution company. SVC has produced and distributed several successful Telugu films, such as "Bommarillu" (2006), "Arya" (2004), "Parugu" (2008), "Brindavanam" (2010), and "Yevadu" (2014).



and also he produced by F3, Thank you, Varisu

In addition to film production, Dil Raju is also a theater owner, with a chain of multiplexes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has been instrumental in popularizing multiplex culture in the Telugu states.





Dil Raju has been honored several times for his contributions to the Indian film industry. In 2008, he received the "Producer of the Year" award at the Santosham Film Awards. In 2009, he received the "Best Film Producer" award at the SIIMA Awards.





Aside from his professional achievements, Dil Raju is known for his philanthropic activities. He has been actively involved in several social and cultural organizations and has contributed to the development of education and sports in the Andhra Pradesh region.





Dil Raju's contribution to the Indian film industry and his philanthropic efforts have earned him a reputation as one of the leading figures in the Telugu film industry. He continues to produce and distribute successful films, and his production company Sri Venkateswara Creations remains one of the top film production and distribution companies in India.





In conclusion, Dil Raju is a prominent film producer, distributor and theater owner in India. He has contributed to the growth of the Indian film industry and has been honored several times for his achievements. He is also known for his philanthropic activities and continues to play a major role in the Telugu film industry.



List of Producer Dil Raju Movies:

Dil

Arya

Bhadra

Bommarillu

Munna

Parugu

Kotha Bangaru Lokam

Josh

Rama Rama Krishna Krishna

Brindavanam

Mr. Perfect

Oh My Friend

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Ramayya Vasthavayya

Yevadu

Kerintha

Subramanyam For Sale

Krishnashtami

Supreme

Shatamanam Bhavati

Nenu Local

Duvvada Jagannadham

Fidaa

Vellipomakey

Raja The Great

Middle Class Abbayi

Lover

Srinivasa Kalyanam

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

F2: Fun and Frustration

Iddari Lokam Okate

Jaanu

V

Vakeel Saab

Shaadi Mubarak

Rowdy Boys

F3: Fun and Frustration

Thank You

Varisu

RC15



