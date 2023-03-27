Kavya Kalyanram Biography: Age, Career, Family, Net Worth, Movies, Photos

Kavya Kalyanram Biography:

Kavya Kalyanram is an actress from South India who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She was born on July 20, 1998, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, where she started her acting career as a child artist.

Kavya Kalyanram Career:

Kavya Kalyanram began her acting journey as a child artist in the Telugu Film Industry with the movie 'Snehamante Idera.' She subsequently appeared in several other films, including 'Gangotri,' 'Tagore,' 'Adavi Ramudu,' 'Vijayendra Varma,' 'Balu ABCDEFG,' 'Bunny,' 'Subhash Chandra Bose,' and 'Pandurangadu.'

Kavya took a break from acting to pursue her education and obtained her degree from Symbiosis International University in Pune.

In 2022, Kavya made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu Film Industry with the movie 'Ustaad.' She has also appeared in a few other films such as 'Masooda' and 'Balagam.'





Kavya Kalyanram Family:

Kavya Kalyanram is the daughter of Kalyanram and Bhavani. There is no information available regarding her siblings. She is currently unmarried.

Kavya Kalyanram Net Worth:

The net worth of Kavya Kalyanram is 2 crores.







































































