Kiran Abbavaram Biography: Age, Early Life, Career, Family, Movies, Photos

Kiran Abbavaram is an Indian actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. He entered the industry with the romantic drama Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru in 2019 and later wrote and starred in the film SR Kalyanamandapam, which was released in 2021. Abbavaram was born on July 15, 1992.

Kiran Abbavaram, hailing from Rayachoti, Andhra Pradesh, was born on 15th July 1992. After graduating with a B.Tech degree, he worked as a network consultant in Chennai and Bangalore for two and a half years. During his job, he started creating short films and eventually left his job to pursue a full-time career in the film industry. One of his short films, Sreekaram, was remade as a full-length feature film with the same title in 2021. Kiran made his acting debut with the romantic drama Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru in 2019 and later went on to write and star in the film SR Kalyanamandapam in 2021.

Kiran Abbavaram made his entry into the Telugu film industry with his debut film, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, in 2019. His performance was praised by Sangeetha Devi of The Hindu who said that he was not just a YouTube or a short film sensation, but also had the looks and potential to be a part of good movies. Kiran Abbavaram's second film, SR Kalyanamandapam, which he wrote and starred in, gained him even more recognition and appreciation. The movie was critically acclaimed and emerged as a box-office success.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru

SR Kalyanamandapam

Sebastian P.C. 524

Sammathame

Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavaadini

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

Meter

