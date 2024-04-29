Bhagwat trashes viral clip, says RSS backs quota

Hyderabad: Trashing a video claiming that it was against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that RSS has always stood for quotas as are guaranteed and sanctioned under the Constitution.

Addressing an event organised to mark the inauguration of Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra(VBVK) in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Sangh chief said, "A video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Sangh is against reservations.

Behind this patently false and misleading video are people, who preach reservation when outside, among the people, but work against the idea behind the scenes. Such claims are totally baseless."