- PM Modi indulges in fear mongering: Congress
- Committed voters vs wavering voters !
- Indian Ambassador to Japan commends Sri City's investment potential
- Bhagwat trashes viral clip, says RSS backs quota
- India made progress on multiple fronts under PM Modi: Eatala
- BJP alleges TS Cong tampered with audio speech of HM Shah
- Yerragondapalem Constituency: Ajitha Rao assures better package to Veligonda displaced
- Elect NDA for Navyandhra: Naidu blasts Jagan govt for neglecting Kurnool
- BRS goes all out to woo Muslim voters to shore up poll fortunes
- Modi has already scored century in 1st 2 phases: Shah
Hyderabad: Trashing a video claiming that it was against reservations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that RSS has always stood for quotas as are guaranteed and sanctioned under the Constitution.
Addressing an event organised to mark the inauguration of Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra(VBVK) in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Sangh chief said, "A video is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Sangh is against reservations.
Behind this patently false and misleading video are people, who preach reservation when outside, among the people, but work against the idea behind the scenes. Such claims are totally baseless."
