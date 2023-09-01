OG Movie Director Sujeeth Reddy Biography: Age, Family, Career, Education, Movies, Photos

Sujeeth Reddy Biography:

Sujeeth Reddy, an Indian film director and screenwriter, was born on October 26, 1990, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India. He proudly holds Indian nationality and pursued his education at the esteemed L. V. Prasad Film and TV Academy. Sujeeth has been actively engaged in the world of cinema since 2014, marking the beginning of his remarkable career. In addition to his professional pursuits, he shares his life with his spouse, Pravallika.

Sujeeth Reddy Career:

Sujeeth Reddy's educational journey reflects his diverse interests. He completed his schooling at LRG High School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where he likely laid the foundation for his future pursuits. Following this, he continued his academic path at Narayana Junior College, also in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. However, his true passion for the world of cinema led him to L.V. Prasad Film & TV Academy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he pursued a film degree. This unique blend of education, spanning from economics to the art of filmmaking, has undoubtedly contributed to his multifaceted career as a film director and screenwriter.

His remarkable journey in Telugu Cinema commenced with the release of his directorial debut, the romantic comedy thriller "Run Raja Run," at the remarkable age of 23.

Before venturing into the world of films, Sujeeth initially embarked on the path to becoming a chartered accountant. However, his unwavering passion for filmmaking led him to follow his heart and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Sujeeth's talent and dedication were duly recognized when he received the prestigious SIIMA Award for Best Debut Director (Telugu) in 2015 for his outstanding work on "Run Raja Run."

Sujeeth Reddy Physical Appearance:

Sujeeth Reddy stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters) and maintains a weight of 70 kilograms (154 pounds). His distinctive features include black hair and captivating dark brown eyes.

Sujeeth Reddy Movies List:

Run Raja Run

Saaho

OG

Sujeeth Shortfilms:

Chintapandu Ipoyinda??

Indian Idles

Singara Chennai

Vesham

Prema ishq kadhal

Thokkalo love story

Sujeeth Reddy Photos: