Pawan Kalyan Biography: Journey from Actor to Politician - The Story of a Legend

Pawan Kalyan is an Indian film actor, director, screenwriter, and politician. He was born on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, India. He is the younger brother of popular Telugu film actor and politician Chiranjeevi.





Pawan Kalyan made his acting debut in 1996 with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He gained popularity for his roles in the films Gokulamlo Seetha (1997), Tholi Prema (1998), and Suswagatham (1998). He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Tholi Prema.





In addition to acting, Pawan Kalyan has also worked as a director and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut with the film Johnny (2003) and has also directed the films Annavaram (2006) and Teen Maar (2011).



he also acted Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Attarintiki Daredi, Gopala Gopala, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Katamarayudu, Agnyaathavaasi, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan has also dabbled in politics. In 2014, he founded the Jana Sena Party and contested in the 2014 general elections. He also campaigned for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the 2019 general elections.





In addition to his work in the entertainment industry and politics, Pawan Kalyan is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been actively involved in several charitable organizations, including the Praja Rajyam Party's welfare programs for the poor and the underprivileged.





Pawan Kalyan has been honored with several awards throughout his career, including the Nandi Special Jury Award, the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, and the Santosham Best Actor Award. He has also been honored with the prestigious NTR National Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.





Despite facing criticism and controversies, Pawan Kalyan remains a popular and influential figure in the Telugu film industry and in Andhra Pradesh politics. He continues to act and make films, while also being active in politics and social service.



List of Pawan Kalyan Movies:

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Gokulamlo Seeta

Suswagatham

Tholi Prema

Thammudu

Badri

Kushi

Johnny

Gudumba Shankar

Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.

Balu

Bangaram

Annavaram

Shankar Dada Zindabad

Jalsa

Puli

Teen Maar

Panjaa

Gabbar Singh

Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu

Attarintiki Daredi

Gopala Gopala

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

Katamarayudu

Agnyaathavaasi

Vakeel Saab

Bheemla Nayak

Hari Hara Veera Mallu