Congress striving for TG’s progress says Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Nalgonda : Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has asserted that the Congress government will strive for the development of Telangana in all sectors by implementing the promises made during the Assembly elections.

The minister attended as the chief guest at the Nalgonda Constituency graduate MLC election meeting held in Nalgonda town on Saturday, seeking for the victory of the party’s candidate ‘Tinmar Mallanna.’

Speaking on this occasion, Tummala urged the attendees to ensure that the party candidates win in every election and stand by the Revanth Reddy government.

He made it clear that as soon as the Congress government comes to power at the Centre, it will work in all ways for the development of the State. Tummala assured that CM Revanth Reddy will waive the two lakh loan for farmers. He criticised the previous BRS government saying that it had destroyed all the systems in its 10 years tenure. Stating that the previous BRS government filed several cases against Mallanna, the Minister said that they had pushed him in difficulties. “But Mallanna is overcoming all odds and has fought against the BRS government over its irregularities,” he said.

“Graduates will be benefited if they support the questioning voice Mallanna in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduate MLC election to be held on May 27,” said the Minister.

Party MLC candidate Teenmar Mallanna, DCC president Shankar Naik, along with the party’s Nalgonda MP candidate K Raghuveer Reddy, and others were present on the occasion.