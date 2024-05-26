Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says there can be happiness and peace in family life. You may be seen spending loving moments with your spouse. You may get success in the field of education. If you want to change any subject then time is good for that also. Those who are working may get opportunities for promotion in the job, it would be better to stick to their old job. You may also be successful in expanding your business. Students can participate in any competition and win in it.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is going to be mixed for Taurus people. Misunderstandings may cause discord in love relationships. Nothing special is visible in marital life also. Your expenses may be higher this week. If any of your legal work is pending then you can get it completed by paying money. If you buy a new vehicle, its price may also be higher. You may gradually get success in the field of education but you may concentrate less on your studies, due to which you may get lower marks.

Gemini

Ganesha says you can spend loving moments with your spouse. Some confusion may arise in love relationships. You may get success in the field of education. Students may be seen trying to study diligently. Money may also be spent more. The ongoing ups and downs in health can trouble you. You can also buy a new house. New technologies can be used to increase business. It would be better for employed people to stick to their old jobs. You may have to avoid getting into any debate.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is going to be better for you. There can be happiness and peace in family life. You can spend some of your time with family members. You may be seen working hard to fulfill the needs of the family. Love can be seen in married life. Your love life may improve. The financial situation may remain strong. If you want to invest in property then this is a good time. If you have already made any investment then you can get full benefit from it also.

Leo

Ganesha says will get support from family. You will be seen spending loving moments with your spouse. Your spouse will get a new achievement, which will create a happy atmosphere. Love life is not going to be anything special. If you had made any investment earlier, you will get full benefit from it. If you are lending money to someone, he will repay you on time. If you are thinking of buying land or a house, then check the paperwork carefully. You will achieve success in the field of education.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. Sweetness will remain in love relationships. You will also introduce your lover to your family. Your married life will be full of happiness. Will also go on a trip to some religious place with family members, where everyone will be seen as very happy. This week is going to be expensive for you. If you are thinking of buying some land, then this week is good for you. You may achieve success in the field of education.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. There will be peace and happiness in family life. Your love life will be good but your mind will be a bit restless this week. You will not be able to make any decisions. Some problems can also arise due to misunderstanding in relationships. You will achieve success in the field of education. It will be better for you if you take advice from an expert for investing money in the share market.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. Will get support from family. You can spend loving moments with your partner. There will be ups and downs in your spouse’s health, due to which your expenses will also increase. Time is good to invest in any kind of business. You will be successful. Time is better to invest in the share market. If you want to give a loan to someone, you can give it. Family expenses will also increase.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says there will be ups and downs in your health, due to which you will remain very worried. If you work hard in the field of education, you will achieve success. If business people invest money in a new project, they will get benefits. It would be better for employed people to use their words very carefully while talking to their boss. Will get success in competition. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Will spend loving moments with your spouse.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is going to be full of happiness for you. Will get support from family. You will also go on a trip to some religious place with your family, where everyone will look very happy. There may be peace and happiness in married life. Your love life will not be anything special. You will achieve success in the field of education. People preparing for the competition will get success. There will be ups and downs in health. There will be an excess in your expenses.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be very happy for you. You will seem a little worried about your health, it would be better if you consult a good doctor. Students will study with less concentration, due to which they will not get the desired results in the examination. You can invest your money in buying a house, building, property, shop, plot, etc. This will give you good benefits in future. There will be discord in marital life. There will be sourness in love relationships.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. You will feel very energetic regarding your health. Students will be seen trying to concentrate on studies but some problems will arise, which you will have to face firmly. It would be better for employed people to stick to their old jobs. You will get many good opportunities in the coming time. Business people will be successful in restarting their stalled plans. Will achieve success. Will get support from family.