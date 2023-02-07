Pradeep Ranganathan Biography: Age, Career, Movies

Pradeep Ranganathan is a talented Indian filmmaker, writer, and actor primarily working in the Tamil film industry. He gained recognition as the writer and director of the hit Tamil film "Comali" in 2019. In 2022, he made his directorial debut with the film "Love Today" and received critical acclaim. In 2021, he was awarded the SIMMA Award for Best Debut Director for his outstanding work on "Comali."

Personal Life



Pradeep Ranganathan was born on July 25, 1993, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was named after his father, Ranganathan. He received his education at Dav School in Chennai. Afterwards, he went on to study information technology at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering.



While pursuing his degree, Ranganathan discovered his passion for directing and started producing short films during his college years. He continued to hone his skills in the direction field, ultimately leading him to a successful career.



Career



Pradeep has produced several acclaimed independent films, including "WhatsApp Kadhal," "College Diaries," "TV Kadhai," and "App (a) Lock." He also created videos for Facebook, including "Clutch Release Problem," "Poojai Atrocities Ayudha," "Diwali Atrocities 1 and 2," and "Clutch Release Problem."



After appearing in several films, he shifted his focus to writing scripts aimed at a teenage audience. This led him to write the highly acclaimed film "Comali," starring Jayam Ravi. For his efforts, he was honored with the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Filmmaker in 2021.



Pradeep returned to the director's chair with "Love Today," a film he also starred in after a three-year hiatus. Despite a modest budget of $5 million, the film received positive reviews and was a box office success, earning over Rs. 70 crores. Pradeep's versatility as a screenwriter, actor, director, and lyricist played a key role in the film's success.



Movies List



Comali



Love Today

Short Films



Whatsapp Kadhal



College Diaries

Highway Kaadhali

App(a) Lock

