Ram Charan Biography: Films, Age, Wife & More

Ram Charan was born in Madras, India, on March 27, 1985. His parents, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were there when he was born (now Chennai). His sister is second in line. Allu Ramalingaiah is his grandfather, and his nephew, Pawan Kalyan, and Nagendra Babu are his uncles. He is related to Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Panja Vaissnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Allu Arjun.



Schooling:

Ram Charan had his schooling at several institutions, including Lawrence School in Lovedale, The Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in Chennai, and St. Mary's College in Hyderabad, where he attended college. Ram Charan was inspired to pursue a career in acting and learned the skill at Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Family:

Konidela Ram Charan Teja, the son of megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha, was born. He has two older sisters named Sushmita and Srija. The well-known Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is his cousin. Ram Charan, who is most known as Chiranjeevi's son, is also the great-grandson of Allu Rama Lingaiah, a physician who actively participated in India's freedom struggle. He was a well-known comedian who appeared in over a thousand Telugu movies. His maternal uncle is the director Allu Aravind. His paternal uncles are the actor Pawan Kalyan and the director, Nagendra Babu. He has a lot of expertise in the film industry.

Married Life:

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni, vice chair of Apollo Charity and editor-in-chief of B Positive. Kamineni is the granddaughter of Shobana Kamineni and Prathap C. Reddy, the executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals. They became engaged in December 2011 and exchanged vows at Hyderabad's Temple Trees Farm House on June 14, 2012.

Movies and Career:

With Chirutha's (2007) commercial success, Charan made his acting debut and won the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He shot to stardom after appearing in the fantasy action film Magadheera (2009), directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and won him the Filmfare Best Actor Award. Some of his well-known works include Racha (2012), Naayak (2013), Yevadu (2014), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), and Dhruva (2016). After that, Charan starred in the financially lucrative films RRR (2022), which earned more than 1150 crore worldwide, and Rangasthalam (2018), for which he won his second Filmfare Best Actor Award.

In 2016, Charan founded Konidela Production Firm, his own production company. Konidela Production Company funded Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2017). (2019). In addition to his work in movies, he also shares ownership of Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club and regional airline TruJet.

Upcoming Films:

The director of the romantic comedy RC 16 is Gowtam Tinnanuri, most recognized for his work on the Jersey movie series. Ram Charan plays the lead role in the movie. NV Prasad and UV Creations collaborated to produce the film under the NVR Cinema and UV Creations labels. In Telugu, Dharani directed the action movie Merupu. Among the Merupu cast are Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal.