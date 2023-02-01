Sai Dharam Tej Biography: Age, Family, Movies, Photos & Career

Sai Dharam Tej is an Indian film actor who primarily works in Telugu films. He was born on 15th October 1985 in Hyderabad, India. He is the nephew of popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and brother of actor Vaishnav Tej.





Tej made his acting debut in 2014 with the film 'Rey' which was a critical and commercial success. He went on to act in several films like 'Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham', 'Supreme' and 'Thikka'. He received positive reviews for his performances in these films and established himself as a promising young actor.





He went on to act in several other films like 'Intelligent', 'Tej I Love You' and 'Chitralahari'.





Tej is known for his performances in films like 'Winner' and 'Chitralahari'. 'Winner' was released in 2017 and was directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics. 'Chitralahari' was released in 2019 and was directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film received critical acclaim and Tej received praise for his performance.





In addition to acting, Tej is also known for his philanthropic work. He is actively involved in several charitable causes and has contributed to various organizations that work for the betterment of society. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares his workout videos on social media to inspire others.



He aslo acted in Prati Roju Pandage, Solo Brathuke So Better, Republic, Virupaksha





Tej is considered as one of the leading actors in Telugu film industry. He has a large fan following and is known for his good looks and acting skills. He has won several awards and nominations for his performances in films.





Overall, Sai Dharam Tej is a talented actor who has made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry. With his hard work and dedication, he has established himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation. He continues to act in films and entertain audiences with his performances.



List of Sai Dharam Tej Movies:

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

Rey

Subramanyam for Sale

Supreme

Thikka

Winner

Nakshatram

Jawaan

Inttelligent

Tej I Love You

Chitralahari

Prati Roju Pandage

Solo Brathuke So Better

Republic

Virupaksha