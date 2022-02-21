Sara Ali Khan Wished Her Little Brother 'Baby J' Sharing Adorable Pics On His First Birthday

Today is a special day for all the fans of the royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan as their little buddy 'Baby J' is celebrating his 1st birthday today turning a year older. On this special occasion, the little one is receiving birthday love from all his dear ones with much love! Even Baby J's only sister Sara Ali Khan shared special pics on this occasion and wished him with all love…

Sara Ali Khan

In the first pic, the proud dad Saif is seen posing along with his four children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir! Coming to the second pic, Sara and Ibrahim posed with their little brother. The third one shows Sara, Ibrahim and Baby J with their dear father and the fourth one show Sara feeding the little one. In the next two pics, Sara and Ibrahim are seen pampering the little one. She also wished her little brother jotting down, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J".

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Well, Baby J is all happy with his dear father Saif… Kareena also wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers".

Kareena also showered her love on her little one sharing this beautiful pic… She also wrote, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let's explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond".

Jeh's aunt Saba also shared a beautiful collage of little one Saif and wished him jotting down, "MY JEH Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv you.... God bless. Does he look like his Abba ?

Karisma also shared a lovely pic of 'J' and wrote, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst".

Happy Birthday Little J… We Love You To The Loads…