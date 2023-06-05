Sharwanand Wife Rakshitha Reddy Biography: Age, Family, Marriage, Hobbies, Images

Rakshita Reddy Biography:

Rakshita Reddy hails from Hyderabad, Telangana, and has spent her entire life in the city. She is employed as a software engineer in the IT industry. Additionally, she happens to be the niece of Ganga Reddy, who is the son-in-law of Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, a prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Rakshita Reddy Personal Life:

Rakshita Reddy's father, Madhusudhan Reddy, is a lawyer practicing in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It is worth noting that Rakshita is related to a TDP politician in Andhra Pradesh through her sister-in-law. Additionally, she is the niece of Ganga Reddy, who is married to the daughter of Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, a prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). With such familial connections, Rakshita has a strong political background.

Rakshita Reddy Hobbies:

Rakshita Reddy finds joy in various hobbies, including listening to music, singing, cooking, and driving. These activities bring her immense pleasure and relaxation.

Rakshita Reddy Marriage with Sharwanand:

In her personal life, Rakshita Reddy recently entered into an married with the renowned actor Sharwanand. The engagement took place on January 26, 2023, and marriage took place on june 3rd and it is anticipated that their families will soon announce their wedding plans. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close family members, relatives, and friends of the couple.

Rakshita Reddy Photos: