Shruti Haasan Biography: Film Actress to Philanthropist

Shruti Haasan is an Indian actress and singer who has worked in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. She was born on January 28, 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Her father, Kamal Haasan, is a prominent Indian actor and her mother, Sarika Thakur, is also an actress.





Shruti Haasan began her acting career in the Telugu film industry with the film "Luck" in 2009. She then went on to act in several Telugu films such as "Anaganaga O Dheerudu", "Oh My Friend", and "3". She made her Tamil debut in the film "7aum Arivu" and also acted in films such as "Vedalam" and "S3". In Bollywood, she made her debut with the film "Luck" and later appeared in films such as "Ramaiya Vastavaiya" and "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji".





In addition to acting, Shruti Haasan is also a talented singer and has sung in many films. She made her singing debut in the Tamil film "Unnaipol Oruvan" in 2009 and has since recorded songs for films in several languages. She has also released a few singles as a solo artist.



She also acted in Recent Blockbuster Movies Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya





Shruti Haasan has received several awards and nominations for her performances in films. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut- South for her performance in the Telugu film "Anaganaga O Dheerudu" and the Vijay Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Tamil film "7aum Arivu". She has also been nominated for several other awards such as the Nandi Award, SIIMA Award, and the International Indian Film Academy Award.





Apart from her acting career, Shruti Haasan is also actively involved in philanthropic work. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the "Save the Children" charity organization and also supports other charitable causes such as education and women's empowerment.





Shruti Haasan is considered as one of the most talented actresses of South Indian cinema and has a huge fan following in India and abroad. She continues to work in the film industry and is also active in the music industry.



List of Shruthi Haasan Movies:

Hey Ram

Luck

Anaganaga O Dheerudu

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

7aum Arivu

Oh My Friend

3

Gabbar Singh

Balupu

Ramaiya Vastavaiya

D-Day

Ramayya Vasthavayya

Yevadu

Race Gurram

Aagadu

Poojai

Tevar

Gabbar Is Back

Srimanthudu

Welcome Back

Puli

Vedalam

Rocky Handsome

Premam

Singam 3

Katamarayudu

Behen Hogi Teri

Yaara

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Krack

The Power

Pitta Kathalu

Vakeel Saab

Laabam

Veera Simha Reddy

Waltair Veerayya