Bangalore City Traffic Police to launch special drive today

Bengaluru: Bangalore City Traffic Police (South Division) will conduct a special drive from Monday to curb careless parking of vehicles on footpath and no parking areas. 75 roads have been identified under the jurisdiction of 12 police stations of the south division and a special drive will be conducted here.

It has been decided to carry out a special drive on a trial basis in view of the fact that many complaints were heard during the Janaspandana program about parking on the road. This includes the act of towing. Adugodi, Madiwala, Mico Layout, Hulimavu, Bellandur, HSR Layout, Electronic City, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Banashankari, KS Layout, Talaghattapura traffic police station have been advised to take action against those who violate traffic rules.

This measure is being implemented in view of the fact that parking problems have led to severe traffic problems. Even parking a single vehicle on the outer ring road creates heavy traffic. We will check the public response and traffic on the roads and take action on priority. We are primarily focusing on parking issues such as roadside parking, no-parking enforcement and footpath parking, officials said. Traffic problem has increased due to lack of dedicated space for parking. Vehicles parked on roads will be impounded and offenders will have to pay fines in court, he said.