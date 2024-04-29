Bommai urges state to release its share, disburse drought relief

Haveri: Former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai urged the state government to add its share of money with the drought relief money released by Government of India and disburse the same among the distressed farmers.

Addressing an emergency press conference here on Sunday, he released the relief given by the UPA and NDA Governments regime and accused the Congress party of politicising it. The Congress leaders have alleged delay in the disbursement of drought relief funds but the UPA Government has taken 1.8 years to release relief. At that time, the Congress leaders didn’t do anything but now holding protest. During the ten years of the UPA regime, Rs 1954 crore had been released.

In 2004-05, the then state government had asked for Rs 1147 crore but received only Rs 78 crore which was hardly 7 per cent. In 2008-09, the state had demanded Rs 2043 crore but the union government had given just Rs 83 crore. In 2011-12, the government of India had given Rs 760 crore as against the demand of RS 6214 crore. In 2012-13, the state has asked for Rs 7642 crore but got only Rs 526 crore. In 2013-14, the state has requested for Rs 877 crore but received only Rs 308 crore.

During the NDA government’s tenure from 2014-24, the state government demanded Rs. 18,747 crore in relief, of which the Centre provided Rs. 6,185 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This means that the Centre provided relief amounting to only 30%. In addition, yesterday, they announced a relief of Rs. 3,454 crore. The relief provided by the state government’s treasury was not matched by the Centre. Therefore, they have staged this drama to cover up their mistake. If they had provided relief from the state government’s treasury, there would have been moral ethics in protesting against the Centre, he said.

“When the floods occurred, our government has provided relief to the affected households. We had given Rs. 10,000 as immediate relief for a completely damaged house, Rs 5 lakhs for a fully damaged house, Rs. 3 lakhs for a partially damaged house, and Rs. 50,000 for minor damages. The current Congress government has not provided any relief from its treasury. This is why they have staged this drama. If they had provided relief from the state government’s treasury, there would have been moral ethics in protesting against the Centre”, he said.

Bommai said criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a political fashion in the country. The Congress has started Modi-phobia, thinking that their publicity will increase if they criticise Modi. However, Modi’s charisma increases as much as they criticize him.

The Congress leaders have said they would distribute property of the rich among the poor. First, the property survey of the Congress party leaders should be done. Our deputy chief minister was very intelligent. He has said that there is no relationship between what Sam Pitroda said and the party.

Moreover, entrepreneurs like Adani and Ambani have been nurtured by the Congress party. Who was the Prime Minister in the 1980s? Manmohan Singh carried out liberalisation and privatisation. As a result, private individuals have become rich. When the income of the people at the grassroots level increases, the country becomes prosperous. During Modi’s tenure, more than one crore youths have become self-reliant. He has lifted 25 crore people from poverty to prosperity. The GDP has grown by 6.6%. No other country has seen such development,” he said.

Responding to a question about the delay in providing relief by the central government, they said that when there is a difference between the proposal given by the state government and the proposal given by the Centre, it takes time to review it. They have not given the proposal correctly.

He said the state government should provide the correct amount matching the Rs. 5454 crore released by the central government now. Then he will be happy. If the state government has the capability, has money in its treasury, and is willing to give to the people, then it should release the funds from its treasury.

Shah, Nadda to visit Haveri The BJP leader said BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to Haveri Lok Sabha

constituency for election campaigning.

“JP Nadda will arrive on the 30th and will first come to the shrine Kaginele, have a darshan of the god, meet prominent people, and then conduct a roadshow in Motebennur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Raniebennur on May 1. He will participate in a roadshow there,” he said.

Moreover, star campaigners of the state, MP Pratap Simha and actress Anuradha, will come to Haveri on Monday, hold a press conference, and conduct a roadshow in Gadag Betageri. Actress Tara Anuradha will also arrive on Monday and conduct election campaigning in the Gadag Betageri area,” He said.