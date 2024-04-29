Modi telling lies about Mangala Sutra, bangles; doesn’t bring respect to post of PM: CM

Chikkodi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at PM Modi saying that every time Modi comes to the state he tells terrible lies. Modi who speaks about Mangala Sutra and bangles, does not deserve to be the Prime Minister.

He was speaking after inaugurating Prajadhwani-2 organized on behalf of Priyanka Jarakiholi, the Congress candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency.

The CM listed out Modi’s lies and lashed out at him saying that he has no shame and dignity. We ordered the Kittur Rani Jayanti celebrations. This was not done by Bommai or Yediyurappa. We have never insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Modi lies about the Congress people that they have insulted Rani Chennamma and Shivaji Maharaj. There is no limit for his lies, he said

Now Modi is lying to provoke backward communities against Muslims. Modi has no shame in lying that we would take away the reservation from the backward communities and give it to the Muslims, the CM said.

The CM questioned that, Modi made people to believe that he would deposit 15 lakhs in every Indian accounts but failed to accomplish it. He also promised to provide 2 crore jobs but said to sell pakodas, when youth asked for jobs. Does Modi not feel ashamed?

Did Modi increase the value of the rupee against the dollar? Did he control the price hikes.

Modi continues to tell a new lie every time he comes to the state, he said. How many more years does Modi want to break the trust of the backward caste-communities? The CM questions Modi.

BJP plays with the sentiments of Indians and makes profit. But we Congressmen have formulated and implemented programs to reduce the hardships of people’s lives. We fulfilled our promises. We are coming before you seeking votes with the ethics of fulfilling our promise to the people. Therefore, the CM called upon the voters to decide whether to vote for Modi who deceives you, or vote for us who have fulfilled the promises.

KPCC president DCM DK Shivakumar, ministers Satish Jarakiholi, Byrati Suresh, former minister Vinay Kulkarni and district MLAs and leaders were present.