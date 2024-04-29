Prajwal ‘flees country’ after voting amid ‘sex video’ row

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, the candidate of Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, left for Germany after the polling. As the obscene video case is making a big noise during the Lok Sabha Election, there is information that Prajwal Revanna left Bangalore for Frankfurt, Germany at 3:15 am on Saturday.

The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, apparently showing sexual assault on women. In this backdrop, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation.

CM Siddaramaiah said in X that this decision was taken in response to their request.

Home Minister Parameshwar said that the government has taken the obscene video case of MP Prajwal Revanna seriously. Speaking to the media, he said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed officially soon. An SIT will be conducted under the leadership of a senior police officer.

He said that we have suggested an investigation in the wake of the letter from the Women’s Commission.

There is information that Prajwal Revanna has left the country. The Women’s Commission is contacting the affected women.

He said that once the SIT is formed, we will give full powers to the officials and investigate. The case will be investigated without any government interference. Prajwal said that it is up to the SIT officials to issue a notice to Revanna.