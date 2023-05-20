Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Biography: Age, Family, Career, Awards, Honors, Death, Movies

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Biography:

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, born in 1955, is a highly acclaimed Indian lyricist known for his contributions to Telugu cinema. He has received the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Lyricist 11 times and has been honored with the Telugu Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist 4 times.

In July 2009, he served as a distinguished speaker at the events organized by the North American Telugu Association in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Currently, he holds the esteemed position of being the highest-paid film lyricist in Andhra Pradesh, India. Furthermore, he has recently received recognition and praise from the Bay Area Telugu Association.

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Personal Life:

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, born on Friday, May 20, 1955, in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a versatile artist known for his contributions as an author, lyricist, and songwriter. He stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 72 kilograms. Being an Indian by nationality, he is the child of Dasiviyogi and Subbulakshmi. Seetharama Sastry is also a proud parent, with Yogeswara Sharma as his elder child.

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Career:

Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist under the guidance of Kasinathuni Viswanath. His first credited performance was in the film "Janani Janmabhoomi" (1984), where he was initially mentioned as Ch Seeta Rama Sastry. However, it was the remarkable success of the songs in the movie "Sirivennela" that led to the inclusion of its name in his label. These songs became iconic and continue to be recognized as milestones in Telugu movie music.

One of the standout highlights of "Sirivennela" is the song "Vidhata Thalapuna," performed by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and P. Susheela. For this very first film, Seetharama Sastry received the prestigious Nandi Award, an experience that remains unique and unmatched as of 2016.

He went on to write lyrics for other notable films such as "Swayam Krushi," "Swarna Kamalam," "Samsaram Oka Chadarangam," "Shrutilayalu," and "Pelli Chesi Choodu." His lyrical contributions in these movies received a strong reception, establishing Seetharama Sastry as one of the leading lyricists in the Telugu film industry.

His lyrical prowess continued to shine in films like "Swarakalpana," "Anna Thammudu," "Indrudu Chandrudu," "Alludugaru," and "Antam," all of which received critical acclaim.

Seetharama Sastry penned lyrics for a range of movies including "Kshana Kshanam," "Swati Kiranam," "Cash," "Govinda Govinda," "Criminal," "Gulabi," "Taraka Ramudu," "Love Birds" (Telugu version), "Shubhalagnam," "Srikaram," and "Little Soldiers."

In "Ninne Pelladatha," he provided lyrics for a single song, and both musically and lyrically, the soundtrack became a resounding success.

He continued his lyrical contributions in movies such as "Shubha Muhurtam," "Priya Raagaalu," "Aaha," "Sindhooram," "Chandralekha," "Pelli Kanuka," "Aavida Maa Aavide," "Seetharama Raju," "Wife of V. Varaprasad," "Prema Katha," and more.

Entering the 2000s, Seetharama Sastry continued to write lyrics for films like "Murari," "Oh Chinadana," "Okkadu," "Nuvve Kavali," "Ela Cheppanu," "Nuvvu Naaku Nachav," "Manmadhudu," "Chakram," "Varsham," "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana," and "Happy."

His lyrical composition "Badulu Thochani" (from "Mr. Perfect") in 2011 received rave reviews for its content. He continued to write lyrics for numerous films including "Oh My Brother," "Tuneega Tuneega," "Oosaravelli," "Onamalu," "Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum," "Om 3D," "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu," "Greeku Veerudu," "Paisa," "Balupu," "Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha," and "Adavi Kaachina Vennela." His lyrics in these movies garnered high praise.

Seetharama Sastry has written over 3000 songs to date

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Longtime Association:

Seetharama Sastry has established long-standing partnerships with renowned production banners such as "Annapurna Studios" and "Sumanth Art Productions," as well as notable directors including Ram Gopal Varma, K. Viswanath, Krishna Vamsi, and Trivikram Srinivas.

For "Annapurna Studios," he has penned lyrics for several movies, including "Sisindri," "Little Soldiers," "Ninne Pelladatha" (in collaboration with Krishna Vamsi), "Chandralekha" (also involving Krishna Vamsi), "Yuvakudu," "Manmadhudu," "Sree Seetharamula Kalyanam Choothamu Rarandi," "Aaha," and "Prema Katha" (involving Ram Gopal Varma). Remarkably, he served as the sole lyricist for most of these films, contributing lyrics to all the songs.

Similarly, for "Sumanth Art Productions," he has provided lyrics for movies such as "Manasantha Nuvve," "Okkadu," "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana," "Nee Sneham," "Varsham," "Pournami," "Vaana," and "Aata." Once again, he played the role of the sole lyricist for most of these films.

Seetharama Sastry has also written lyrics for "Ushakiran Movies," including films like "Nuvve Kaavali," "Istam," and "Anandam." Moreover, he collaborated extensively with Ram Gopal Varma, contributing songs to movies like "Siva," "Antam," "Kshana Kshanam," and "Gaayam," among others.

His association with K. Viswanath has been noteworthy, with collaborations on films like his debut venture "Sirivennela," "Shrutilayalu," "Swarna Kamalam," "Swayamkrushi," "Aapadbandhavudu," "Swati Kiranam," and "Subha Sankalpam," among others.

Krishna Vamsi has been a devoted follower of Seetharama Sastry, with the lyricist writing songs for several films directed by him, including "Sindhooram," "Ninne Pelladatha," "Gulabi," "Murari," "Khadgam," "Chakram," "Chandralekha," "Mahatma," and more recently, "Paisa."

Furthermore, Seetharama Sastry shares a special bond with Trivikram Srinivas, with whom he has collaborated on films such as "Nuvve Nuvve," "Athadu," "Jalsa," and "Khaleja." Their association dates back to the movie "Sirivennela."

These collaborations have resulted in numerous hit songs and have solidified Seetharama Sastry's reputation as a prolific and respected lyricist in the Telugu film industry.

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Awards:

Seetharama Sastry has received multiple prestigious Nandi Awards for his outstanding work as a lyricist. Here is a list of the awards he has won:

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Sirivennela" (1986) - Song: "Aadi Bhikshuvu"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Shrutilayalu" (1987) - Song: "Telavaarademo Swami"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Swarnakamalam" (1988) - Song: "Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Gaayam" (1993) - Song: "Surajyamavaleeni Swarajyamendukani"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Shubha Lagnam" (1994) - Song: "Chilaka Ee Thoodu Leeka"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Sreekaram" (1996) - Song: "Manasu Kaastha Kalatha Padithe"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Sindhooram" (1997) - Song: "Ardha Sathabdapu Agnanne"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Prema Katha" (1999) - Song: "Devudu Karunistaadani"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Chakram" (2005) - Song: "Jagamanta Kutumbam Naadi"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Gamyam" (2008) - Song: "Enta Varaku Endu Koraku"

Best Lyricist Nandi Award for "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu" (2013) - Song: "Mari Anthagaa"

These awards reflect the exceptional talent and creativity of Seetharama Sastry as a lyricist in the Telugu film industry.

Seetharama Sastry has been honored with several Filmfare Awards South for his exceptional work as a lyricist in Telugu cinema. Here are the awards he has received:

Best Lyricist Filmfare Award (Telugu) for "Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana" (2005)

Best Lyricist Filmfare Award (Telugu) for "Gamyam" (2008)

Best Lyricist Filmfare Award (Telugu) for "Mahatma" (2009)

Best Lyricist Filmfare Award (Telugu) for "Kanche" (2015)

These prestigious awards recognize Seetharama Sastry's remarkable talent and contribution to the world of Telugu film music.

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Honors:

Seetharama Sastry is highly esteemed in his hometown of Anakapalli and has been honored with the Bronzed Llama award, which recognizes his exceptional contributions. Additionally, in January 2012, he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighting his remarkable career and lasting impact in the industry.

Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry Death:

Seetharama Sastry passed away on November 30, 2021, at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Secunderabad, Telangana. He succumbed to lung cancer. Earlier, on November 24, 2021, he had been admitted to KIMS hospital due to pneumonia. To assist his lung function, he underwent ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment. His battle with illness came to an end on November 30, 2021.