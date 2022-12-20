Thiruveer Biography: Age, Wiki, Films

Thiruveer is a famous Actor and director born in mamidipally, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana. He was born on 23rd July 1988 on Saturday, and his age is 34 years. His zodiac sign is Leo. He is 65 kilogrammes in weight and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The eye colour is black, and the hair colour is also black. Thiruveer is Still Unmarried and looking for a perfect partner. He is an Indian actor known for Telugu movies and Hindi movies. He has also worked in the Bollywood industry and acted in a few Hindi movies like The Ghazi Attack.

Schooling:

Thiruveer had completed his schooling at ZPHS Mailardevpally school in Hyderabad. He then went to Government City College in Hyderabad. He did a Master of Performing Arts from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad. He is very much interested in Arts and has a passion towards it. He is fluent in 3 different languages like Telugu, English and Hindi.

Family:

Thiruveer is born P.Venkata Reddy and Veeramma. He was born and brought up in his hometown Telangana.

Marriage:

Thiruveer is still Unmarried. There has yet to be any news about his wedding anywhere. Surprisingly there needs to be more information about his girlfriend also. Fans feel that he is still in search of a perfect partner.

Movies and Career:

Thiruveer started his career in 2012 in AIR FM Rainbow 101.9 Hyderabad as Radio Jockey, where he worked for one year. He also acted in more than 20 theatre places like Barbareekudu, Kayitham Puli and Gograhanam.

On 28th March 2014, Thiruveer launched his theatre group called 'Popcorn theatre'. Under this group, he directed his first play, "Amma cheppina kada". After that, he directed many theatres plays like Dawaat, Naa Valla Kaadu, A man with a lump and Pushpalatha Navin dhi.

Thiruveer's debut Telugu movie is USKO in 2014 and THE GHAZI ATTACK in 2017.

In 2016, he played the role of 'Mallesh' in a Telugu movie named Bommala Rajaram. After this, he appeared in many Telugu films such as Ya Maya chesave, Subhalekha + lu, Mallesham, George reddy, and Palasa 1978.

In 2017, Thiruveer was awarded the 'J.V.Narasimha Rao Young Theatre Scholar award' for his contribution to theatre play by Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad.

He also worked in web series like SIN, a Telugu web series, in the role of 'Anand' in the year 2020.

In the same year, 2020, He also played a negative role in the Telugu movie named George reddy as 'Lalan Singh.' He awarded with Zee Cine Award for this role.

He acted in Masooda Movie 2022

Final Word: Thiruveer is an amazing actor and director who played different roles in many movies and directed various versatile theatre plays. He loved experimenting with various roles and got fame and a name for those roles. He was awarded many prestigious awards and earned the hearts of many fans with his acting and directing skills. He is truly an inspiration for the upcoming actors and directors, proving that you could be both. He started his career as a radio Jockey and became a famous actor and director.