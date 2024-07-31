Bipasha Basu's singing session with her 'bestie' will leave you wanting for more

Mumbai: Actress Bipasha Basu on Wednesday shared an adorable video of her baby girl Devi, who is singing along with her mother, leaving the fans in awe of her cuteness.



Bipasha, who has 14 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel wherein we can see her little bundle of joy wearing a white baby co-ord set with strawberries printed on it.

Her hair is tied in a ponytail with some beads on her head. The snippet shows Devi clapping and happily singing in her baby voice while looking in the mirror.

Bipasha has captioned the post: "Singing all day with my little bestie... gaana aaye ya na aaye...gaana chahiye... little pleasures of life... Durga Durga #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness."

The video has garnered 82.7K views, with fans commenting: "Sunshine blossom.."

Another user said: "Devi you are becoming more n more beautiful by the day."

A fan said: "Angel strawberry."

Bipasha married her 'Alone' co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the professional front, she made her acting debut in a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead.

She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover. It is streaming on MX Player.