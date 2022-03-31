Birthday Calendar: Birthdays Of Popular Stars Of Bollywood And Tollywood In April
- We have listed the birthdays of popular Tollywood and Bollywood stars!
- Right from Allu Arjun to Ajay Devgn, many celebs are turning a year older this month!
April is definitely going to be a hot Summer month but we need to be prepared to witness the action on the big screens f as the most-awaited movies like Beast, Dasvi, KGF Chapter 2 etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Akhil, Allu Arjun. We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday!
Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in April, 2022…
April 2nd
Ajay Devgn
Kapil Sharma
April 3rd
Prabhudeva
Vikrant Massey
April 4th
Simran
April 7th
Ram Gopal Varma
April 8th
Allu Arjun
Akhil Akkineni
April 9th
Jaya Bachchan
Swara Bhaskar
April 10th
Ayesha Takia
April 15th
Mandira Bedi
April 16th
Lara Dutta
19th April
Arshad Warsi
April 23rd
Manoj Bajpayee
April 24th
Varun Dhawan
April 25th
Arijit Singh
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!