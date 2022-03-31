Birthday Calendar: Birthdays Of Popular Stars Of Bollywood And Tollywood In April

April is definitely going to be a hot Summer month but we need to be prepared to witness the action on the big screens f as the most-awaited movies like Beast, Dasvi, KGF Chapter 2 etc., are going to hit the theatres this month. Along with the power-packed entertainment, this month is also going to witness the birthdays of many popular Bollywood and Tollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Akhil, Allu Arjun. We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday!

Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in April, 2022…

April 2nd

Ajay Devgn

Kapil Sharma

April 3rd

Prabhudeva

Vikrant Massey

April 4th

Simran

April 7th

Ram Gopal Varma

April 8th

Allu Arjun

Akhil Akkineni

April 9th

Jaya Bachchan

Swara Bhaskar

April 10th

Ayesha Takia

April 15th

Mandira Bedi

April 16th

Lara Dutta

19th April

Arshad Warsi

April 23rd

Manoj Bajpayee

April 24th

Varun Dhawan

April 25th

Arijit Singh

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!