Blockbuster actor-director duo to share screen space

Gautham Vasudev Menon is a director who doesn't need any introduction. He has delivered many adorable rom-coms. The best thing about GVM is that he also has made some stunning gangster and action drama films. Lately, the ever-green director has been doing a lot of character roles.

The fresh update is that Gautham Menon will be sharing the screen space with his last film "Vendhu Thanindhathu Kadhu" hero Simbu. The star director and the crazy actor will be together in the movie titled "Pathu Thala." Marking the director's birthday today, the team revealed the update.

Simbu and Gautham Menon delivered successful films, and this is the first time the duo will be seen in a film. Interestingly, this is also a gangster action drama after "Vendhu Thanindhathu Kadhu." Directed by Obel N Krishna, the movie has Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik in other crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the screens this Summer.