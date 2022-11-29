Blurr Trailer: Taapsee Pannu’s Murder Mystery Is Filled With Twists

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu turned into a producer and launched her own production house 'Outsider Films'. Through this banner, she is first time bankrolling a thriller 'Blurr' in which she essayed a dual role. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this murder mystery and showcased us a glimpse of the intense plot.

Even Taapsee also shared the Blurr trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "If you can't see it, can you escape it? #BlurrOnZEE5, premieres 9th Dec #Blurr #ZEE5 @gulshandevaiah78 #AjayBahl #PawanSony @zee5 @manish_kalra_ @zeestudiosofficial #OutsidersFilms @echelonproduction @itsvishalrana @pranjalnk @Pradeepjpsharma @manavdurga @zee5global".

Going with the trailer, Taapsee Pannu aka Gayatri enters the house and calls out her twin sister Gautami. But suddenly she goes missing and it is also told that she is blind. So, Gayatri goes in search of her and determined to chase the mystery. But even Gayatri also suffers from eye issues. As slowly her vision goes blurred and finally turns blind. Even though she is all determined to chase the mystery behind her sister's missing case. So, we all need to wait and watch to know what is the reason behind Gautami's missing.

Blurr movie is a direct OTT release and thus it will be streamed on Zee 5 OTT platform from 9th December, 2022!

This movie also has Gulshan Devaiah and was shot exclusively in Nainital. Being the remake of the Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes, the film revolves around a girl who slowly loses her eyesight while trying to solve the mysterious murder case of her twin sister.

This movie is directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhidiya, Tony D'Souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga under the Zee Studios and Outsider Films banners.

Well, Taapsee will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki movie. Speaking about this awesome opportunity she said, "I have a special admiration, which I don't know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that."