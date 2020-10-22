BM Giriraj to work with Ravichandran in Kannadiga

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Filmmaker BM Giriraj, popularly known for his dramas like Jatta, Mythri and Amaravathi and the three-time State award winning director, decided to go with a new project with Sandalwood crazy star V Ravivhandran. The new film titled Kannadiga will narrate an incident inspired by true events that occurred around the time of Reverend Ferdinand Kittel, who is known for producing the first Kannada-English dictionary.

According to the source, the story of the film will be based on a family of scribes, who documented historical works. The team claims that writers like Pampa might have created the literary works, but those have been passed on through generations by the scribes. "So, in that sense, they were the manual printing presses. They preserved every word. In the movie, Ravichandran essays the character of a member of a family of scribes."

The sources close to Giriraj say that getting veteran actor Ravichandran onboard by a director was something pleasant happening by chance. The director thinks he is fortunate to have met him in the right phase in his career. According to the director, Kannadiga will be completed in two schedules and will be shot in rural areas in Karnataka. Apart from Ravichandran, the film will also star late actor Tom Alter's son Jamie Alter playing Kittel as well as Balaji Manohar. It is said that the project will be launched on Vijayadashami, and it will go on floors immediately.

According to sources, the film will be based on a period drama set between 1858 and 1866. Given that the story unfolds at a time when the British and Portugese were in the country. Ravichandran will be seen as a member of the writer's family. The team is looking at shooting the film in and around Mangaluru.