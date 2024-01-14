Bobby Deol: Wish I was this mature when I was playing the character in ‘Kareeb’

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who has garnered attention for his roles in projects like 'Ashram,' 'Class of '83,' and 'Animal,' expresses his love for his current phase as a villain in films. Reflecting on his earlier years in the 1990s, particularly in films like 'Kareeb,' Bobby feels that he lacked the maturity he possesses now.

In a recent interaction, when asked about his preference between his villainous roles and his 90s chocolate boy persona, Bobby stated, “As an actor, I would pick now. I feel as an actor I have learned more... I was immature at that time (1990s).”

Discussing the specific film "Kareeb," released in 1998 and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Bobby expressed a wish to have the maturity he has now to better portray the character of Birju in the film. He acknowledged that, during the 90s, he was less experienced and mature as an actor, which may have affected his performance in certain roles.

Bobby emphasized the special significance of "Kareeb" for him, considering it a cherished film in his career. Despite not performing well at the box office, the actor maintains a sentimental attachment to the movie, appreciating the character's innocence and the uniqueness of the film in the 1990s landscape.