Bollywood actress Arati Gupta makes Telugu debut with ‘Sodara’

Bollywood actress Arati Gupta is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming family drama Sodara, releasing on April 25. Directed by Man Mohan Menam Palli and produced by Chandra Chaganla under the Can Entertainments banner, the film stars Sampoornesh Babu and Sanjosh in lead roles, with Arati playing the female lead.

Born and raised in Chandigarh and now based in Mumbai, Arati shared her excitement about her Telugu debut during a media interaction. “The story of Sodara immediately appealed to me. It’s a light-hearted family entertainer with a strong emotional core. I play an innocent, educated village girl — a role that’s close to my own personality,” she said.

Talking about her co-stars, Arati praised Sampoornesh Babu and Sanjosh for their energy and support on set. She also expressed her admiration for director Man Mohan, crediting him for giving her a performance-driven role with depth.

Inspired by producer SKN’s words at the trailer launch, Arati has also started learning Telugu. “If I plan to settle here, I must learn the language. It’s beautiful and essential to feel at home,” she said.

Arati, who admires Alia Bhatt and prefers performance-oriented roles, also revealed her fondness for Allu Arjun and the professionalism of Telugu cinema. “The working culture here is impressive. Everyone is punctual and respected equally,” she added.