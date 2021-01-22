10 Iconic Movies Of Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Iconic pair Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were always the best on-screen Jodi in Bollywood. These both ace actors shared the screen space for 12 times and eventually made the audience to fall in love with their amazing chemistry… On the occasion of this legendary couple's wedding anniversary, here are the 10 movies which made us witness Rishi ji and Neetu Kapoor together on the big screens… Have a look!

1. Do Dooni Chaar

This Habib Faisal directorial is a complete comedy drama and marked the return of Kapoor pair to the big screens after 30 years. Being the tale of a middle-class family man, he desires to be happy and wishes to buy a car. Rishi Kapoor essayed the role of a school teacher in this family flick.









2. Besharam

This iconic pair once again came together on the big screens for their son Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, it was a treat to watch Rishi ji, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in one flick. Rishi Kapoor essayed the role of Inspector Chulbul Chautala while Neetu was seen as his wife being Head Constable Bulbul Chautala.









3. Love Aaj Kal

This Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic movie made us witness Rishi Kapoor as a love guru. He makes Saif know the real meaning of love by doling out his love story. Neetu ji will be seen as his lady love in the flashback.









4. Kabhi Kabhie

This Yash Chopra's second directorial venture is a complete love tale being a multi-starrer flick. It had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee Gulzar, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Simi Garewal.









5. Zahreela Insaan

This 1974 film is a remake of the Kannada film Naagarahaavu. This movie shows off Rishi Kapoor in a negative role but ends with a sad scene. He will be romancing with both Neetu Kapoor Moushumi and finally jumps off the cliff getting traumatized with the situations and unacceptance of his love stories.









6. Zinda Dil

This Sikandar Khanna directorial showed us Rishi Kapoor in a dual role. Neetu Kapoor will share the screen space with Rekha and also holds an important role in the movie.









7. Khel Khel Mein

This is one of the blockbuster suspense drama movies of Bollywood. All of a sudden, a group of 3 friends who always do pranks, find themselves in trouble and get stuck in their prank itself. With numerous twists and turns, the plot makes us know the real culprit. Even the songs like "Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge…" and "Ek Mein Ek Tu…" are popular and still hold their place in today's playlists.









8. Rafoo Chakkar

This Narender Bedi directorial is a Hollywood movie 'Some Like It Hot' adoption. Rishi Kapoor will be seen in female attire in this flick to escape from a murder allegation.









9. Amar Akbar and Anthony

This blockbuster movie featured Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi in lead roles. Being the tale of three brothers who get separated in their childhood, they grow-up in Hindu, Muslim and Christian families. But finally they come together and end the enemy.









10. Doosara Aadmi

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor once again mesmerize the audience with their wonderful chemistry in this romantic love tale. This Yash Chopra movie showcases triangular love tale and showcases the emotional plot of Love, Friendship and Marriage.







