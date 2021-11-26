13 Years Of 26/11 Attacks: Adivi Sesh, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan Pay Tributes To The Brave Hearts

How can we forget the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks? Many innocent people lost their lives in this attack and even many NSG commandos and police officers sacrificed their lives fighting hard with the terrorists. In this attack, that was planned at Mumbai in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital witnessed 238 people getting injured and 166 people dead. Well, thirteen years have been passed since the 26/11 attack and thus many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and a few others remembered the brave hearts on through their social media posts…

Akshay Kumar

It's been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2021

Anil Kapoor

13 years later, we haven't forgotten the martyrs who saved lives by sacrificing their own in the 26/11 attacks...in their memory, let's vow to be better than terror 🙏 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2021

Vivek Oberoi

Sharing the poster of the 26/11 attacks, he wrote, "Take a moment today to remember the braves who sacrificed everything to protect us. While we were hiding in our homes, they were facing bullets! I salute our martyrs 🇮🇳 #jaihind # 26/11".

Anupam Kher

Sara Ali Khan

Shilpa Shetty

Huma Qureshi

On the other hand, Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh is essaying the role of NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during these attacks. He paid tributes to Sandeep ji on this special day at Taj Mahal Palace.

Adivi Sesh

Sharing the pics on his Twitter page, he also wrote, "At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11 #majorsandeepunnikrishnan".

The Major movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has Saiee Manjrekar and Shobita Dhulipalla as the lead actress. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. It will be released on 11th February, 2022!